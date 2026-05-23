Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Bellecapital International Ltd.'s Largest Position

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,121 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 8,440 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.8% of Bellecapital International Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $382.97 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.00 and a 1-year high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Alphabet from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $405.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, New Street Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. This represents a 22.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $9,859,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,674,560 shares in the company, valued at $508,028,012.80. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock worth $27,422,061. 11.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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