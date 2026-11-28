Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,826 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.7% of Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management's holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Saber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Core Capital Management & Research inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Premier Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,494,424.20. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $375.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $417.00 to $371.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $465.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Yorkville Ives initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $412.51.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $275.94 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.73 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.81 and a 200-day moving average of $335.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The business had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 4.59%.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Investors following GOOGL have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Some investors view the selloff as a buying opportunity, arguing that Alphabet’s multiple businesses could support a recovery if its AI push pays off. Why Jim Lebenthal Is Buying More Alphabet

Some investors view the selloff as a buying opportunity, arguing that Alphabet’s multiple businesses could support a recovery if its AI push pays off. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Kaplan Fox class-action notice

Several law firms publicized an existing securities class action and upcoming lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during periods in 2026; these are allegations, not established findings, and the repeated notices do not represent separate lawsuits. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports also noted that David Tepper reduced his Alphabet position and ETFs were net sellers, adding to evidence of investor caution. ETFs are net sellers of Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

Further Reading

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