Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,492 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 17,725 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $100,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,220 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Atlantic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Christine Messmer PC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $8,433,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $382.97 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61. The stock's 50-day moving average is $337.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Dbs Bank lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $415.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $412.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Featured Stories

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