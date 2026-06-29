Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 293.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,248 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Kentucky Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $393.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.13.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $337.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $408.61. The business's 50 day moving average is $368.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 151,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,863,526 over the last ninety days. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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