Why nVent Could Be a Long-Term AI Infrastructure Winner

nVent Electric Today NVT nVent Electric $168.86 -15.48 (-8.40%) 52-Week Range $68.90 ▼ $184.64 Dividend Yield 0.50% P/E Ratio 56.10 Price Target $189.50 Add to Watchlist

When a stock is up more than 60% in just six months, it can create one of two emotions in investors. On the one hand, it can create FOMO (fear of missing out), which can cause investors to chase the stock higher.

The other emotion is fear, which may cause existing shareholders to sell.

Get nVent Electric alerts: Sign Up

This could be the situation with nVent Electric NYSE: NVT. This is a London-based manufacturer of electrical components and liquid cooling systems used inside data centers.

NVT is up 66% year to date, but recent analyst activity suggests there could be significant upside for the stock.

Part of the Modern Day Gold Rush

As it turns out, data centers take a long time to build. That revelation is one reason behind the volatility in the AI infrastructure trade. Investors bought into many stocks that were linked to data centers in a fashion that resembled a modern-day gold rush.

But the real advice to follow behind this trade may be to be quick, but don’t hurry. It’s important to be in these stocks, but there is time. Many planned data center projects haven’t broken ground yet and won’t be completed in 2027, let alone 2026. This will be a growth story that has years to go.

That slow, steady approach applies to nVent. Energy is a major story relative to data centers. Specifically, the hardware needed to power AI models needs access to 24/7 power, and there’s not enough of it.

However, the other energy issue is the heat density problem created by modern AI and high-performance computing hardware. For example, many of the top AI accelerators in use today can draw 700W to 1,000W per chip. A single server rack full of them can pull 100kW or more. That exceeds the cooling capacity of traditional air cooling systems.

This is why many hyperscalers are turning to liquid cooling solutions. Water conducts heat roughly 25x more efficiently than air. That means far more heat can be removed from a much smaller space, which directly enables denser, more powerful server configurations.

The Sector Is Underpriced, But Not for Long

Investors who are aware of the liquid cooling story may point out that nVent competes with Vertiv NYSE: VRT in this space. That’s true, but the focus should be on the size of the pie, which will allow for more than one winner.

The liquid cooling market in 2026 is only projected to be valued at around $8.5 billion. However, that number is expected to grow to around $17.7 billion by 2030. That’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 20%.

In its Q1 2026 earnings report, nVent showed why investors can believe there’s more growth to come. The company delivered record revenue and earnings per share (EPS). But more importantly, it announced a backlog that exceeded forecasts. That allowed it to raise its full-year guidance on the top and bottom lines.

nVent Benefits From Long-Term AI Infrastructure Spending

nVent Electric MarketRank™ Stock Analysis Overall MarketRank™ 92nd Percentile Analyst Rating Buy Upside/Downside 12.2% Upside Short Interest Level Healthy Dividend Strength Weak News Sentiment 1.37 Insider Trading Selling Shares Proj. Earnings Growth 22.42% See Full Analysis

The risk in the AI infrastructure story in 2026 goes back to the timing. Specifically, is the AI infrastructure buildout an illusion or a story that’s still in the early stages? Critics (and cynics) would say that a data center planned isn’t the same as a data center built.

However, the earnings season just ended confirmed that hyperscalers continue to commit capital, and companies like nVent are confirming that those dollars are translating to projects that are under construction.

Companies such as Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT and Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL aren’t going to commit billions of dollars and eat into their earnings and free cash flow on projects they don’t intend to see through. The current reality is that many businesses will demand the compute capacity to run AI for their operations.

That’s why analysts continue to increase their price targets. In June, analysts from Bernstein and Melius Research issued price targets of $218 and $214, respectively, for NVT. Both are well above the consensus price target of $189.50.

NVT Stock Pullback: Key Levels Investors Should Watch

NVT has been in a strong uptrend since early 2026, consistently riding above its 50-day moving average. That gap between the current price and the simple moving average (SMA) signals solid bullish momentum with room to pull back before the trend is threatened.

The recent drop of over 8% on a noticeable volume spike is the key event to watch. That kind of selling pressure warrants caution in the short term.

The RSI sits at 53.36, right in neutral territory, which in this case is constructive. It means NVT isn't oversold, but it also isn't overheated, leaving room to move in either direction.

Watch the $159–$160 SMA zone as the first meaningful support level on any continued weakness.

Before you consider nVent Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and nVent Electric wasn't on the list.

While nVent Electric currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here