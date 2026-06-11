Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,391 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Continuum Advisory LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,434 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $425.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $413.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $356.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.00 and a 52 week high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,923,235.59. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 193,016 shares of company stock worth $17,282,549 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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