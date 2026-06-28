Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Athena Wealth Management LLC

Athena Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Athena Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Athena Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,217,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 887,209 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $277,696,000 after acquiring an additional 93,293 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 274,761 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $86,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the period. Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as trustee for Retail Employees Superannuation Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,902,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 151,523 shares of company stock worth $4,863,526 in the last three months. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $337.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $408.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $413.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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