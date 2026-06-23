Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,466,253 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,749,161 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.9% of Hsbc Holdings PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Alphabet worth $5,154,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,534,239,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,338,397,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 855.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,525,280 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,546,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $165,567,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alphabet by 28.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,910,542,000 after buying an additional 11,605,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $545,941.03. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,604. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $349.68 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.00 and a 52 week high of $408.61. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $367.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $425.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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