Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Essex Bank

Essex Bank trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,767 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Essex Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Essex Bank's holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO now owns 8,664 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,709 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 109,271 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 17,629 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Athena Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $388.00 to $407.91 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $413.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,132,701. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,523 shares of company stock worth $4,863,526. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $337.39 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $368.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.88. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $408.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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