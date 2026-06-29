Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Holdings Boosted by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,537 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Focused Wealth Management Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in Alphabet by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,888 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 485,486 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $85,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 48,204 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.13.

View Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $337.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.94 and a 200-day moving average of $333.02. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,863,526. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

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