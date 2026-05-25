Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,829,432 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 524,108 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Alphabet worth $4,988,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Phillip Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,564. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. This trade represents a 22.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061 over the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $382.97 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $162.00 and a one year high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $337.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

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