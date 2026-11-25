Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,408 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc's holdings in Alphabet were worth $65,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $35,000. Core Capital Management & Research inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Premier Financial Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $417.00 to $371.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $345.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.51.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,424.20. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 247 shares of company stock valued at $79,238 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1%

Alphabet stock opened at $279.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.22 and a twelve month high of $408.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The firm had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 4.59%.

Alphabet News Roundup

Investors following GOOGL have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s stake in Anthropic and its role as a cloud provider could benefit if Anthropic grows, giving Alphabet potential returns from both its investment and cloud-spending commitments. The Motley Fool article on Anthropic

Alphabet’s stake in Anthropic and its role as a cloud provider could benefit if Anthropic grows, giving Alphabet potential returns from both its investment and cloud-spending commitments. Negative Sentiment: An industry analyst reportedly estimates Alphabet may cut planned 2027 shipments of Broadcom-designed TPU 8i chips by about 20%, potentially reflecting cost, power or computing-allocation priorities. The report is unconfirmed by Alphabet and Broadcom, and the shift may partly favor other chip designs.

An industry analyst reportedly estimates Alphabet may cut planned 2027 shipments of Broadcom-designed TPU 8i chips by about 20%, potentially reflecting cost, power or computing-allocation priorities. The report is unconfirmed by Alphabet and Broadcom, and the shift may partly favor other chip designs. Negative Sentiment: Commentary continues to question whether Alphabet’s heavy AI capital spending will translate into adequate returns, alongside concerns about search competition and recent earnings shortfalls. These factors may weigh on valuation despite bullish views of the company’s long-term prospects. MarketBeat valuation article

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company whose largest business is Google. Founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Google became part of Alphabet when the company reorganized its businesses under the holding-company structure in 2015. Google's products and services include Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play and Google Cloud. The company also generates revenue from digital advertising and offers devices, subscriptions and artificial intelligence products and services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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