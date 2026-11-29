Palumbo Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,898 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.0% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 275,829 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $94,910,000 after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.4% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Point Nemo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 104,719 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $36,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 669,191 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $230,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $275.94 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.73 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business's 50 day moving average price is $316.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The business had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 4.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.51.

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More Alphabet News

These are some of the GOOGL news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. 2 Ways Anthropic’s IPO Pays Off for Alphabet Investors

Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. Positive Sentiment: Some investors view the selloff as a buying opportunity, arguing that Alphabet’s multiple businesses could support a recovery if its AI push pays off. Why Jim Lebenthal Is Buying More Alphabet

Some investors view the selloff as a buying opportunity, arguing that Alphabet’s multiple businesses could support a recovery if its AI push pays off. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports also noted that David Tepper reduced his Alphabet position and ETFs were net sellers, adding to evidence of investor caution. ETFs are net sellers of Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,424.20. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

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