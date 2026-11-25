Rothschild Investment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,803 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of Rothschild Investment LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rothschild Investment LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 189,408 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $65,172,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,784,810 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $614,117,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,494,424.20. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247 shares of company stock valued at $79,238. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $279.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $264.22 and a one year high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $417.00 to $371.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alphabet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $412.51.

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Recent Alphabet Headlines

Investors following GOOGL have been watching these headlines:

Neutral Sentiment: Australia’s proposed internet-safety legislation could expose Google and Meta to substantial fines over addictive features. The potential financial impact on Alphabet is not specified. The Independent article on proposed Australian fines

Australia’s proposed internet-safety legislation could expose Google and Meta to substantial fines over addictive features. The potential financial impact on Alphabet is not specified. Negative Sentiment: An industry analyst reportedly estimates Alphabet may cut planned 2027 shipments of Broadcom-designed TPU 8i chips by about 20%, potentially reflecting cost, power or computing-allocation priorities. The report is unconfirmed by Alphabet and Broadcom, and the shift may partly favor other chip designs.

An industry analyst reportedly estimates Alphabet may cut planned 2027 shipments of Broadcom-designed TPU 8i chips by about 20%, potentially reflecting cost, power or computing-allocation priorities. The report is unconfirmed by Alphabet and Broadcom, and the shift may partly favor other chip designs. Negative Sentiment: Commentary continues to question whether Alphabet’s heavy AI capital spending will translate into adequate returns, alongside concerns about search competition and recent earnings shortfalls. These factors may weigh on valuation despite bullish views of the company’s long-term prospects. MarketBeat valuation article

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company whose largest business is Google. Founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Google became part of Alphabet when the company reorganized its businesses under the holding-company structure in 2015. Google's products and services include Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play and Google Cloud. The company also generates revenue from digital advertising and offers devices, subscriptions and artificial intelligence products and services.

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