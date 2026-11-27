USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894,993 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 12,450 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of USS Investment Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Alphabet were worth $308,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Greenline Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% during the third quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 28,539 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,138,029 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $391,573,000 after buying an additional 34,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,236 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $43,779,000 after buying an additional 35,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,424.20. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Alphabet News

Here's some of the latest news about GOOGL:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s stake in Anthropic could provide meaningful strategic and financial value. One report estimates the stake at about $137 billion and says Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033. Alphabet Could Be the Safest Way to Own Anthropic

Alphabet’s stake in Anthropic could provide meaningful strategic and financial value. One report estimates the stake at about $137 billion and says Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033. Positive Sentiment: Some investors remain constructive: Jim Lebenthal said he is buying the pullback, while a separate report says Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine sharply increased its Alphabet stake. Such buying may support confidence, although it does not resolve the spending concerns. Lebenthal on buying Alphabet Lone Pine raised its Alphabet stake

Some investors remain constructive: Jim Lebenthal said he is buying the pullback, while a separate report says Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine sharply increased its Alphabet stake. Such buying may support confidence, although it does not resolve the spending concerns. Negative Sentiment: Coverage also points to slower Search growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services, while several law firms publicized lead-plaintiff deadlines for a securities class action alleging investor harm during specified periods. The notices could weigh on sentiment, but are not evidence that the allegations have been proven. Zacks on Alphabet’s performance and risks Class-action deadline notice

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $273.10 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.73 and a 12 month high of $408.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.24 and a 200 day moving average of $335.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The company had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Alphabet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $412.51.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

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