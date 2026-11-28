Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cadia Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cadia Private Client LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Evansbrook LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tenzing Financial LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total value of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,424.20. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $345.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $405.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $465.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $417.00 to $371.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.51.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Investors following GOOGL have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. 2 Ways Anthropic’s IPO Pays Off for Alphabet Investors

Anthropic’s IPO has highlighted the value of Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake and reduced uncertainty around the AI company’s business ties. Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033, potentially supporting cloud demand and helping offset Alphabet’s AI investment costs. Positive Sentiment: Some investors view the selloff as a buying opportunity, arguing that Alphabet’s multiple businesses could support a recovery if its AI push pays off. Why Jim Lebenthal Is Buying More Alphabet

Some investors view the selloff as a buying opportunity, arguing that Alphabet’s multiple businesses could support a recovery if its AI push pays off. Negative Sentiment: Articles identify aggressive AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow, slower Search revenue growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services as reasons for Alphabet’s share-price underperformance. These concerns raise questions about whether returns will justify the investment. Zacks analysis of Alphabet’s performance

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $275.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.73 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The company has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.59%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

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