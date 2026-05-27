AlphaQuest LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,367 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,747,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,735 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,761,000 after buying an additional 246,939 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266,015 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 156,387 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,776 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,560,000 after buying an additional 154,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company's stock.

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Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $164.27 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $124.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.93 and a 1 year high of $171.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.93.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.03 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd Sutton sold 2,574 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $421,852.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,128.13. The trade was a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 2,883 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $463,730.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,823 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,797,029.55. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 32,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,891,714 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $116.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

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