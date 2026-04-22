Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 180.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,775 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 86,104 shares during the period. Veralto accounts for about 0.1% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.05% of Veralto worth $13,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in Veralto by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Veralto by 852.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VLTO. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VLTO

Veralto Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:VLTO opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.99 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $91.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.17.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Veralto had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Veralto's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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