Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $926,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,193 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $817,285,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 765,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,440 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,230,493,000 after buying an additional 758,862 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,151,650 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $486,065,000 after buying an additional 667,050 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,485,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 price target on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $630.00 to $901.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.87.

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Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $704.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $687.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $358.38 and a one year high of $788.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

Quanta Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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