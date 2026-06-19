Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,336 EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,336 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Get EMCOR Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,614 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the construction company's stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.2%

EME stock opened at $837.57 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $852.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $754.67. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.16 and a 52-week high of $951.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EME. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $871.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,741.22. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,770,242.32. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EMCOR Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EMCOR Group wasn't on the list.

While EMCOR Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here