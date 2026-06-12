Alps Advisors Inc. Has $499.45 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. $CQP

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,338,942 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 336,946 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners accounts for about 2.9% of Alps Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $499,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,616 shares of the company's stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 611,873 shares of the company's stock worth $32,723,000 after acquiring an additional 118,782 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,042 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company's stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company's stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.69. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.84. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.32. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $70.64.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 4,929.80%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Cheniere Energy Partners's dividend payout ratio is 72.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. NYSE: CQP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the United States. The partnership's business centers on the development, ownership and operation of LNG facilities and associated pipeline assets that enable the liquefaction, storage and delivery of natural gas for export and domestic use. CQP's assets are focused on large-scale midstream energy infrastructure intended to serve global natural gas markets.

The company's core activities include LNG liquefaction and storage, terminal services, and pipeline transportation.

See Also

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