Alta Advisers Ltd Has $1.23 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Alta Advisers Ltd trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $895.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.22 and a twelve month high of $916.80. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 57.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $554.80.

Read Our Latest Report on MU

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

More Micron Technology News

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Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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