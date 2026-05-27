Alta Advisers Ltd Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Alta Advisers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 634.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,730 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 0.5% of Alta Advisers Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alta Advisers Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8,778.7% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 37,912 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 37,485 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 867.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 411,653 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 369,119 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 884.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 28,939 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 874.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,171.3% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $366,932.20. This trade represents a 99.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Phillip Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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