Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. $HPP

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP - Free Report) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,390 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 2,676,339 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties makes up approximately 2.6% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned about 0.98% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 122.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,712,981 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646,463 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 293.6% during the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 10,700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981,580 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18,343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,571,688 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 657.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,617,697 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875,549 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,453,976 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $106,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $13.96 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $757.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.10. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $181.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.12 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties NYSE: HPP is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company's portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

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