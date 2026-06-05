Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Sells 170,500 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR - Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,333 shares of the company's stock after selling 170,500 shares during the period. Archer Aviation makes up approximately 4.0% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned about 0.18% of Archer Aviation worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $293,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 11.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 44.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 192,164 shares of the company's stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 59,317 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 5.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 51.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 844,017 shares of the company's stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 285,414 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 3.14.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Archer Aviation

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Priya Gupta sold 9,860 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $58,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 189,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,124,847.50. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 91,839 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $546,442.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,462,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,700,768.30. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 282,840 shares of company stock worth $1,703,688 over the last 90 days. 7.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer Aviation News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Aviation this week:

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation, Inc NYSE: ACHR is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company's flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

Further Reading

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