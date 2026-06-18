Alta Park Capital LP Buys New Stake in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Alta Park Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,412 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $20,188,000. Shopify makes up approximately 2.4% of Alta Park Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 197 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shopify shareholders approved all director nominees and reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor at the 2026 annual meeting, while also backing executive compensation and rejecting a proposed AI policy, which supports management’s current AI strategy. Article title

Shopify shareholders approved all director nominees and reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor at the 2026 annual meeting, while also backing executive compensation and rejecting a proposed AI policy, which supports management’s current AI strategy. Positive Sentiment: Shopify’s $5 billion buyback authorization remains a bullish signal for investors because it gives the company flexibility to repurchase shares and support per-share value. Article title

Shopify’s $5 billion buyback authorization remains a bullish signal for investors because it gives the company flexibility to repurchase shares and support per-share value. Positive Sentiment: Bloomreach launched a new Sidekick extension for its Loomi for Shopify app, adding instant search-ranking visibility for merchants and reinforcing Shopify’s expanding AI/app ecosystem. Article title

Bloomreach launched a new Sidekick extension for its Loomi for Shopify app, adding instant search-ranking visibility for merchants and reinforcing Shopify’s expanding AI/app ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Loox launched Reviewers.com, a product-sampling platform built exclusively for Shopify brands, highlighting continued third-party product development around the Shopify merchant base. Article title

Loox launched Reviewers.com, a product-sampling platform built exclusively for Shopify brands, highlighting continued third-party product development around the Shopify merchant base. Neutral Sentiment: Shopify announced the results of its 2026 annual meeting, but the filing itself does not indicate a major new catalyst for the stock beyond the governance outcome. Article title

Shopify announced the results of its 2026 annual meeting, but the filing itself does not indicate a major new catalyst for the stock beyond the governance outcome. Negative Sentiment: Despite supportive strategic news, Shopify has still been trading lower, suggesting investors may be taking profits or focusing on valuation after a strong run. Article title

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $108.09 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.00 and a 1-year high of $182.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average of $130.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.02, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.60.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Shopify from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.17.

View Our Latest Report on Shopify

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Further Reading

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