Alteri Wealth LLC Invests $601,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,776 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,060,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,332,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,492 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

Read Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $380.44 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.17 and a 52 week high of $469.47. The firm's fifty day moving average is $251.44 and its 200 day moving average is $173.64. The firm has a market cap of $245.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 459,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $74,634,837.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,305,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,161,867. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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