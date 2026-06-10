Alteri Wealth LLC Makes New $708,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,609 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,594 shares of company stock worth $38,873,292. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $404.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $197.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $386.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.66. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $439.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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