AlTi Global Inc. Acquires New Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,554 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,447 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Golub Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $15.55.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of ($5.28) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.71 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Golub Capital BDC's dividend payout ratio is 171.43%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC NASDAQ: GBDC is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company's core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC - Free Report).

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