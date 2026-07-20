AlTi Global Inc. Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 105.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 150,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $49,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,287.2% in the first quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 60,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $16,241,000 after buying an additional 55,695 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 34,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $30,238,162,000 after buying an additional 995,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $426.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.37. The company has a market cap of $387.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $461.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is currently 59.72%.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $463.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $447.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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