AlTi Global Inc. Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $5,721,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 141,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,893,000 after buying an additional 78,107 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 797,733 shares of the company's stock worth $66,890,000 after buying an additional 82,833 shares in the last quarter. Amiral Gestion bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $6,258,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,894 shares of the company's stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $565,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,440.20. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $997,102.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,208.04. This represents a 88.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Weiss Ratings raised Church & Dwight from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.3%

CHD stock opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $106.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.83.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.Church & Dwight's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is 40.46%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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