AlTi Global Inc. Sells 4,440 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

AlTi Global Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,124 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.'s holdings in American Express were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 359,261 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $132,909,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,887 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $51,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,533 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in American Express by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 121,774 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $45,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $29,767,000 after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in American Express by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 65,997 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $24,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on American Express from $285.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $387.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut American Express from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Express from a "positive" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $374.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Stock Down 1.0%

AXP stock opened at $351.81 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $330.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $288.34 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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