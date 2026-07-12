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Altium Capital Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Royce Otc Micro $RMT

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
Royce Otc Micro logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Altium Capital Management boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 179.1% in the first quarter, adding 155,972 shares to bring its total to 243,050 shares worth about $2.75 million.
  • Insider John E. Denneen bought 4,000 shares at $13.70 each, increasing his holdings by 48.59% and bringing his total ownership to 12,232 shares.
  • Royce Micro-Cap Trust recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.21 per share, up from $0.19, which works out to an annualized yield of 6.0%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Royce Otc Micro.

Altium Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT - Free Report) by 179.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,050 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 155,972 shares during the quarter. Royce Otc Micro accounts for 6.5% of Altium Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Altium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Royce Otc Micro worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Otc Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Royce Otc Micro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Royce Otc Micro

In other Royce Otc Micro news, insider John E. Denneen bought 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,578.40. The trade was a 48.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Otc Micro Stock Down 0.2%

RMT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. 83,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,824. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. Royce Otc Micro has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $14.78.

Royce Otc Micro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. This is a boost from Royce Otc Micro's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th.

Royce Otc Micro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc NYSE: RMT is a closed-end management investment company primarily focused on micro-capitalization equity securities. The trust seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small U.S. companies that, due to their relatively low market values, often receive less attention from larger institutional investors.

Managed by Royce & Associates, LLC, RMT employs a fundamental, value-oriented investment strategy grounded in in-depth, bottom-up research. Portfolio managers analyze financial statements, market trends and company management to identify undervalued firms with the potential for significant growth.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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