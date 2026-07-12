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Altium Capital Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. $LEO

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Altium Capital Management boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 67.4% in the first quarter, buying 176,624 more shares and bringing its total to 438,676 shares worth about $2.76 million.
  • The fund’s stock, NYSE:LEO, was trading around $6.38, near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and sits within its 52-week range of $5.71 to $6.55.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals recently reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter and declared a monthly dividend of $0.03 per share, implying an annualized yield of about 5.6%.
  • Interested in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals? Here are five stocks we like better.

Altium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO - Free Report) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,676 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 176,624 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals makes up 6.6% of Altium Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Altium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEO. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter worth $68,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $96,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

LEO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. 189,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,151. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The investment management company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals NYSE: LEO is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income exempt from U.S. federal income tax. The fund primarily allocates its assets to investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt instruments issued by U.S. states, territories, municipalities and their authorities.

Beyond traditional investment-grade munis, the fund may also invest in below-investment-grade securities, variable‐rate demand obligations, municipal derivatives and other income-producing instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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