Altria Group, Inc. $MO Holdings Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,669 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Altria Group worth $60,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 76,725 shares of the company's stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company's stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,242,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $74.56. The stock's 50-day moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Altria Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

Insider Activity

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,821,401.12. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 73,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,700.25. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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