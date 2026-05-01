Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,373 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,230 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Altria Group were worth $29,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company's stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 50,805 shares of the company's stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,166 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the company's stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, SVP Charles N. Whitaker sold 27,908 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,743.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 180,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,221,318.33. The trade was a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $66.50.

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Altria Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Altria Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on revenue and EPS — Altria reported $1.32 GAAP/non‑GAAP EPS, topping consensus and delivering revenue above estimates as higher cigarette prices more than offset lower unit volumes. The market interpreted this as evidence of persistent pricing power and margin resilience. Article Title

Q1 beat on revenue and EPS — Altria reported $1.32 GAAP/non‑GAAP EPS, topping consensus and delivering revenue above estimates as higher cigarette prices more than offset lower unit volumes. The market interpreted this as evidence of persistent pricing power and margin resilience. Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance provided — Management set adjusted diluted EPS of $5.56–$5.72 and said growth should be more balanced between H1 and H2, offering visibility that reduced investor uncertainty around seasonality and cadence of results. Article Title

FY‑2026 EPS guidance provided — Management set adjusted diluted EPS of $5.56–$5.72 and said growth should be more balanced between H1 and H2, offering visibility that reduced investor uncertainty around seasonality and cadence of results. Positive Sentiment: Dividend/cash story and analyst interest — Coverage and bullish write‑ups emphasize steady cash flow, high dividend yield and inclusion in dividend-focused lists, supporting investor demand for yield and income stability. Article Title

Dividend/cash story and analyst interest — Coverage and bullish write‑ups emphasize steady cash flow, high dividend yield and inclusion in dividend-focused lists, supporting investor demand for yield and income stability. Neutral Sentiment: Full disclosure and detail available — Earnings call transcript, slide deck and summaries were published for investors who want line‑by‑line detail on volumes, pricing, and nicotine products trends. Use these to validate management’s tone. Article Title

Full disclosure and detail available — Earnings call transcript, slide deck and summaries were published for investors who want line‑by‑line detail on volumes, pricing, and nicotine products trends. Use these to validate management’s tone. Neutral Sentiment: Wide media and analyst coverage — Multiple outlets (Zacks, Yahoo, Reuters) highlighted the beat and the pricing story; this broad coverage can amplify intraday flows but doesn’t change fundamentals. Article Title

Wide media and analyst coverage — Multiple outlets (Zacks, Yahoo, Reuters) highlighted the beat and the pricing story; this broad coverage can amplify intraday flows but doesn’t change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Underlying volume declines and competitive pressure — Cigarette shipments fell and Altria flagged tougher competition in nicotine products, a medium‑term risk to revenue growth if pricing elasticity or market share dynamics worsen. Article Title

Underlying volume declines and competitive pressure — Cigarette shipments fell and Altria flagged tougher competition in nicotine products, a medium‑term risk to revenue growth if pricing elasticity or market share dynamics worsen. Negative Sentiment: Accounting/metric quirks and returns — Some reports note unusual ROE and other one‑time items; investors should check adjusted vs. GAAP metrics and the impact of buybacks/other items on reported returns. Article Title

Altria Group Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of MO opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average is $62.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 287.61% and a net margin of 29.84%.The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Altria Group's payout ratio is currently 103.16%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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