Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 54,826 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. $FLNC

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Free Report) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,594 shares of the company's stock after selling 54,826 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,750. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Qatar Investment Authority sold 2,867,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,210,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,801,103 shares in the company, valued at $247,823,163. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of FLNC opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business's fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $33.51.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised Fluence Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Roth Mkm raised Fluence Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $28.00 price target on Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Fluence Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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