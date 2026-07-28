ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. $ALXO Stock Position Boosted by venBio Partners LLC

venBio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO - Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,884,638 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,184,713 shares during the period. ALX Oncology comprises approximately 9.2% of venBio Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. venBio Partners LLC owned approximately 9.58% of ALX Oncology worth $25,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ALX Oncology alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,747,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 26.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 606,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 128,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 16.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 186,883 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 258,600 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALXO. Wall Street Zen upgraded ALX Oncology from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALXO

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of ALXO opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $271.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.42. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Redwood City, California, focused on developing next-generation immuno-oncology therapies. The company's mission is to harness and amplify both innate and adaptive immune responses to improve outcomes for patients with a range of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The lead candidate in ALX Oncology's pipeline is evorpacept (ALX148), a high-affinity CD47-blocking Fc-silenced fusion protein designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis of cancer cells when combined with standard therapeutic antibodies or immune checkpoint inhibitors.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ALX Oncology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ALX Oncology wasn't on the list.

While ALX Oncology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here