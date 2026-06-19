Amanah Holdings Trust Acquires Shares of 110,000 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Amanah Holdings Trust bought a new position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 110,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,519,000. Estee Lauder Companies comprises 1.7% of Amanah Holdings Trust's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,140,550 shares of the company's stock worth $861,596,000 after buying an additional 5,286,875 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4,281.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,094,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,094,761,000 after buying an additional 4,001,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,912,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 16,270.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,667,208 shares of the company's stock worth $279,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,915 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3,181.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,535 shares of the company's stock worth $203,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $84.89 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average is $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of -121.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $121.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's payout ratio is -200.00%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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