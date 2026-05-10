Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Lessened by Silphium Asset Management Ltd

Silphium Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,288 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 9,307 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Silphium Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $272.62 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $227.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.16 and a 12 month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,289,241. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s latest earnings beat showed stronger-than-expected revenue and profits, while AWS growth and AI-related demand continue to support the long-term growth narrative. Amazon Over Spending on AI?

Amazon’s latest earnings beat showed stronger-than-expected revenue and profits, while AWS growth and AI-related demand continue to support the long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Amazon is opening its logistics network to outside customers through Amazon Supply Chain Services, creating a new revenue stream beyond retail and cloud. Amazon Bets Logistics Is the New Cloud

Amazon is opening its logistics network to outside customers through Amazon Supply Chain Services, creating a new revenue stream beyond retail and cloud. Positive Sentiment: Amazon Pharmacy is expanding access to Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic pill through same-day delivery and kiosks, adding another growth angle in healthcare. Amazon to Carry Ozempic

Amazon Pharmacy is expanding access to Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic pill through same-day delivery and kiosks, adding another growth angle in healthcare. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts have raised price targets after the Q1 report, reflecting confidence that Amazon can keep compounding growth. Analyst Target Raises

Several analysts have raised price targets after the Q1 report, reflecting confidence that Amazon can keep compounding growth. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Andy Jassy sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is notable but does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Jassy Share Sale

CEO Andy Jassy sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is notable but does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles highlighted concerns about Amazon’s heavy AI and data-center spending, but investors appear willing to give the company time to convert that investment into future growth. Cash Burn Concern

Some articles highlighted concerns about Amazon’s heavy AI and data-center spending, but investors appear willing to give the company time to convert that investment into future growth. Negative Sentiment: An AWS cooling issue caused a brief outage that disrupted services at other platforms, reminding investors that cloud reliability remains a key risk for Amazon Web Services. AWS Outage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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