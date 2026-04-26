Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is BOCHK Asset Management Ltd's 8th Largest Position

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,120 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of BOCHK Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $263.99 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $218.84 and its 200 day moving average is $226.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.85 and a 1 year high of $264.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. DZ Bank raised Amazon.com to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,207,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,815,090. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 124,186 shares of company stock worth $27,826,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here