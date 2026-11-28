Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,403 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 64,175 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $15,989,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,437.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,802,772 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $947,461,000 after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palacios Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 14,541 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.47, for a total transaction of $3,729,330.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,895.63. This trade represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.34, for a total value of $5,126,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,265,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $580,806,456.44. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,372 shares of company stock worth $18,529,921. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $333.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Freedom Broker boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $320.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 4.2%

Amazon.com stock opened at $254.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $287.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $201.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.22 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are a few of the latest stories about AMZN:

Positive Sentiment: Thanksgiving online spending in the U.S. reached $7.1 billion, according to Adobe data, exceeding forecasts; Adobe projected $12.9 billion in Black Friday online sales. The figures point to healthy seasonal e-commerce demand, though they reflect the wider retail market. Amazon Stocks Climb as Thanksgiving Online Spending Hits $7.1 Billion

Thanksgiving online spending in the U.S. reached $7.1 billion, according to Adobe data, exceeding forecasts; Adobe projected $12.9 billion in Black Friday online sales. The figures point to healthy seasonal e-commerce demand, though they reflect the wider retail market. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring access to Amazon’s storefront through Meta’s Muse shopping assistant. A deal could bring shoppers to Amazon, but talks are ongoing and any related shopping fees remain only a possibility. Amazon Stock Rises as Meta Shopping Talks Continue

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring access to Amazon’s storefront through Meta’s Muse shopping assistant. A deal could bring shoppers to Amazon, but talks are ongoing and any related shopping fees remain only a possibility. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on whether AWS growth can justify a reported $220 billion capital-spending plan. Heavy investment could weigh on cash flow if returns take time to materialize. Amazon’s AWS Profit Rose 55%. Can It Absorb a $220 Billion Capex Bill?

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report