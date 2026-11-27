Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,433 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,620 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $333.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $329.00 to $326.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $320.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew Garman sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.47, for a total transaction of $3,729,330.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,895.63. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 6,172 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,604,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,800,900. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 72,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,921 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $244.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company's 50-day moving average price is $255.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $287.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $201.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Amazon.com News

Investors following AMZN have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon is extending Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to 12 days, potentially helping it compete for holiday spending and attract shoppers during the peak season. Article: Amazon expands holiday deals

Amazon is extending Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to 12 days, potentially helping it compete for holiday spending and attract shoppers during the peak season. Positive Sentiment: Stanley Druckenmiller’s family office increased its Amazon stake by 43% in the latest quarter, a notable vote of confidence from a prominent investor. Article: Famous investors’ Amazon holdings

Stanley Druckenmiller’s family office increased its Amazon stake by 43% in the latest quarter, a notable vote of confidence from a prominent investor. Negative Sentiment: One report warns that Amazon’s roughly $220 billion spending plan and negative free cash flow could weigh on investor confidence, despite AWS growth. Separately, the NRF expects fewer consumers to shop from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday than last year, a potential headwind for retailers. Article: Amazon spending and cash flow Article: Thanksgiving shopping plans

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

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