Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 184.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,173,996 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 1,410,272 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 7.0% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $501,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,512,910 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $810,850,000 after purchasing an additional 144,776 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 867,012 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $200,124,000 after buying an additional 39,790 shares in the last quarter. LHM Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,315,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 229,566 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $52,988,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 28,208 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon continues to expand its AI and cloud infrastructure, including a multibillion-dollar fiber-optic agreement with Corning to support U.S. data center buildout, which reinforces long-term growth opportunities for AWS and AI services.

Amazon continues to expand its AI and cloud infrastructure, including a multibillion-dollar fiber-optic agreement with Corning to support U.S. data center buildout, which reinforces long-term growth opportunities for AWS and AI services. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain upbeat on AMZN , with recent Buy/Outperform reiterations and price targets above current levels, suggesting Wall Street sees the pullback as a potential entry point rather than a fundamental problem.

Analysts remain upbeat on , with recent Buy/Outperform reiterations and price targets above current levels, suggesting Wall Street sees the pullback as a potential entry point rather than a fundamental problem. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also announced new partnerships and product initiatives, including Amazon One Medical’s collaboration with Baptist Health in South Florida and AI-powered warehouse robotics, both of which support its broader ecosystem and automation strategy.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $244.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.52 and a 200-day moving average of $233.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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