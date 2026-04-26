Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,766 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $263.99 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $218.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.85 and a 12-month high of $264.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $5,022,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,465,945. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 124,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,826,739 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Amazon.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.21.

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About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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