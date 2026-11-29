MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 400.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100,500 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 880,675 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 8.1% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $274,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 39,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 69,168 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 4.2%

Amazon.com stock opened at $254.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.20. The stock's fifty day moving average is $255.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). Amazon.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $201.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $202.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,646.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 488,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,755,580.35. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,258 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total transaction of $2,335,145.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,389,353.70. The trade was a 18.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 72,372 shares of company stock worth $18,529,921 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Yorkville Ives began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $329.00 to $326.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $320.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

These are some of the AMZN headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Thanksgiving online spending in the U.S. reached $7.1 billion, according to Adobe data, exceeding forecasts; Adobe projected $12.9 billion in Black Friday online sales. The figures point to healthy seasonal e-commerce demand, though they reflect the wider retail market. Amazon Stocks Climb as Thanksgiving Online Spending Hits $7.1 Billion

Thanksgiving online spending in the U.S. reached $7.1 billion, according to Adobe data, exceeding forecasts; Adobe projected $12.9 billion in Black Friday online sales. The figures point to healthy seasonal e-commerce demand, though they reflect the wider retail market. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is offering about 15 hours of free live sports on Black Friday to attract viewers to Prime Video. That could boost engagement, though the report does not quantify the potential financial impact. Amazon Is Offering 15 Hours of Free Sports on Black Friday

Amazon is offering about 15 hours of free live sports on Black Friday to attract viewers to Prime Video. That could boost engagement, though the report does not quantify the potential financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on whether AWS growth can justify a reported $220 billion capital-spending plan. Heavy investment could weigh on cash flow if returns take time to materialize. Amazon’s AWS Profit Rose 55%. Can It Absorb a $220 Billion Capex Bill?

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

Further Reading

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