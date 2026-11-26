Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,550 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 10,673 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,065,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $909,868,000. Attestor Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Attestor Capital Ltd now owns 128,560 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $32,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,260 shares during the period. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,376,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,085 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $244.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.13 and a 200-day moving average of $245.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $287.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.08). Amazon.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $201.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Phillip Securities raised Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $320.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.34, for a total transaction of $5,126,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,265,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $580,806,456.44. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 6,172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,604,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,465 shares in the company, valued at $30,800,900. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,921. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Key Amazon.com News

Here's some of the latest news about AMZN:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon Autos is set to launch in the U.K. in early 2027, its first expansion beyond the U.S., with Hyundai as its initial new-car brand. The move broadens the service’s potential market, although revenue impact is likely longer term. Article: Amazon Autos U.K. launch

Amazon Autos is set to launch in the U.K. in early 2027, its first expansion beyond the U.S., with Hyundai as its initial new-car brand. The move broadens the service’s potential market, although revenue impact is likely longer term. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing allowing Meta’s Muse AI shopping agent to access Amazon’s store again. A deal could bring shopping referrals, but the companies still need to address Amazon’s concerns about advertising revenue and the value exchanged. Article: Amazon and Meta talks

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing allowing Meta’s Muse AI shopping agent to access Amazon’s store again. A deal could bring shopping referrals, but the companies still need to address Amazon’s concerns about advertising revenue and the value exchanged. Negative Sentiment: A Bernstein estimate that web activity on usage-based cloud platforms, including AWS, was about 16% below third-quarter levels raised concerns about near-term cloud demand. Amazon also faces scrutiny over its large AI infrastructure spending and the pressure that could put on free cash flow, while credit-market worries about how AI companies will finance data-center expansion added to sector risk. Article: Cloud traffic and market selloff

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

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