Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,122 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.7% of Narwhal Capital Management's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $55,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 39,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 69,168 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $17,233,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $329.00 to $326.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $320.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.2%

Amazon.com stock opened at $254.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $287.20. The business's 50-day moving average price is $255.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.08). Amazon.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $201.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $202.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 earnings per share for the current year.

Latest Amazon.com News

Investors following AMZN have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Amazon Just Found Another Way to Chip Away at NVIDIA’s AI Dominance

AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring access to Amazon’s storefront through Meta’s Muse shopping assistant. A deal could bring shoppers to Amazon, but talks are ongoing and any related shopping fees remain only a possibility. Amazon Stock Rises as Meta Shopping Talks Continue

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring access to Amazon’s storefront through Meta’s Muse shopping assistant. A deal could bring shoppers to Amazon, but talks are ongoing and any related shopping fees remain only a possibility. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on whether AWS growth can justify a reported $220 billion capital-spending plan. Heavy investment could weigh on cash flow if returns take time to materialize. Amazon’s AWS Profit Rose 55%. Can It Absorb a $220 Billion Capex Bill?

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 6,172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,604,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,800,900. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.34, for a total transaction of $5,126,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,265,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $580,806,456.44. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,372 shares of company stock worth $18,529,921. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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