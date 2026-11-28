Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,709 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 7,146 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.3% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,802,772 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $947,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Palacios Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 23,987 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. KeyCorp set a $345.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Freedom Broker boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $320.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Recent Amazon.com Headlines

These are some of the AMZN headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Amazon Just Found Another Way to Chip Away at NVIDIA’s AI Dominance

AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring access to Amazon’s storefront through Meta’s Muse shopping assistant. A deal could bring shoppers to Amazon, but talks are ongoing and any related shopping fees remain only a possibility. Amazon Stock Rises as Meta Shopping Talks Continue

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring access to Amazon’s storefront through Meta’s Muse shopping assistant. A deal could bring shoppers to Amazon, but talks are ongoing and any related shopping fees remain only a possibility. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on whether AWS growth can justify a reported $220 billion capital-spending plan. Heavy investment could weigh on cash flow if returns take time to materialize. Amazon’s AWS Profit Rose 55%. Can It Absorb a $220 Billion Capex Bill?

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew Garman sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.47, for a total transaction of $3,729,330.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,895.63. This trade represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 6,172 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,604,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 118,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,800,900. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 72,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,921 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.2%

AMZN opened at $254.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $287.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). Amazon.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $201.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

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