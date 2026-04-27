Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,563 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,207,118 shares in the company, valued at $562,815,090. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,662,702. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 124,186 shares of company stock worth $27,826,739 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Amazon.com from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Amazon.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, President Capital reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $289.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $263.99 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.85 and a fifty-two week high of $264.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $218.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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